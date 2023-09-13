They've been writing letters for 68 years and now finally two pen pals from other sides of the world got to meet for the first time.

One pen pal is from the United State and the other is from England.

When they were just young girls in the Girl Scouts, Patsy Gregory and Carol-Ann Krause found each others names in a Girl Scout book and became fast friends.

The two exchanged more than 800 letters and cards through the years.

They started writing to each other back in 1955 when they were both just 12-years-old.

Carol Ann lived in Buffalo, New York and Patsy was in England. They discussed everything in these letters about what their lives were like and they talked about schools and relationships.

They both married and each had three kids and still had never met face to face.

This summer, Patsy mentioned to her daughter that she'd always wanted to meet Carol Ann in person.

For Patsy's 80th birthday her daughter arranged quite the surprise, tickets to America to finally see her pen pal in real life.

Carol Ann lives in South Carolina now, so the two spent time together there and said it was just as though they had seen each other last week.

Patsy and her daughter spent 9 days here and spent most of them with Carol Ann.