Some young hockey players in Bucks County are making sure they can share their love of the sport with everyone. The kids from Pennridge High School in the Perkasie area are making a difference and making ice hockey accessible.

Some Pennridge Ice Hockey Club players were out on the ice with kids who were visually impaired this summer, helping them learn how to skate.

They were working with kids from Philadelphia Blind Hockey, and they realized the skaters might feel more comfortable out on the ice if they had a skating assist -- a way to skate on their own instead of just having to hold onto the players.

Then they had an idea. What if they made these skate assists out of PVC pipes? You've probably seen the assists at skating rinks before. Some ice rinks and roller rinks have them in their learn-to-skate programs.

One of the players' moms, Audrey Winton, found the plans for how to make them online, and then a dad, John Venner, went to Home Depot in Souderton and told them about the players' idea to make a few of these for the kids.

The Home Depot donated all of the PVC piping and supplies.

Another private donor came through with some cash so they could buy the connecters they needed, and then a few weeks ago, some players got together and started building.

Ice hockey can be a rough game, so one of the dads said to see the players come together like this for the kids and wanting to help them and being so gentle with them really warms their heart.

They'll be presenting the skate assists to Philadelphia Blind Hockey and the skaters soon, hopefully in September or October.

They say this is just the beginning. They have some leftover materials and the players say they are ready to make more.