One way to beat the heat this summer will have you exploring parts of Pennsylvania you may have never seen before.
Pennsylvania is second only to Alaska in terms of how many miles of waterways we have. There are 86,000 miles of rivers, streams, and creeks, which leads to lots of waterfalls, too. But it make take a little exploring to find some of them.
Here's a list of some hidden gems.
Included is the waterfall at Sycamore Mills Dam, in the Ridley Creek State Park just outside of Philadelphia. The park is more than 2,000 acres, and pets are welcome. There is also a farm from the 1700s that visitors can explore.
Aycrigg's Falls is in Swatara State Park. It runs along Interstate 81 between Second and Blue mountains. VisitPA highlighted the greatest treasure there, which runs along the almost five-mile Bear Hole Trail. The 40-foot falls sit behind a log cabin in the park.
In York County, you'll find Mill Creek Falls. It's an easy two-mile hike on the Mason Dixon Trail to get to the falls, which are 25 feet high. They spill down into lots of wading pools.
Those are just some of the waterfalls on VisitPA's list.