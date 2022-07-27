One way to beat the heat this summer will have you exploring parts of Pennsylvania you may have never seen before.

Pennsylvania is second only to Alaska in terms of how many miles of waterways we have. There are 86,000 miles of rivers, streams, and creeks, which leads to lots of waterfalls, too. But it make take a little exploring to find some of them.

Here's a list of some hidden gems.

Included is the waterfall at Sycamore Mills Dam, in the Ridley Creek State Park just outside of Philadelphia. The park is more than 2,000 acres, and pets are welcome. There is also a farm from the 1700s that visitors can explore.

Aycrigg's Falls is in Swatara State Park. It runs along Interstate 81 between Second and Blue mountains. VisitPA highlighted the greatest treasure there, which runs along the almost five-mile Bear Hole Trail. The 40-foot falls sit behind a log cabin in the park.

In York County, you'll find Mill Creek Falls. It's an easy two-mile hike on the Mason Dixon Trail to get to the falls, which are 25 feet high. They spill down into lots of wading pools.

Those are just some of the waterfalls on VisitPA's list.

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.