State and federal officials say Pennsylvania is on a path to eradicating the spotted lanternfly.
Part of their efforts includes the use of a dog that is trained to find the pest.
The spotted lanternfly-sniffing dog is a young German Shepherd named Lucky. She is the first one in the country, and she's here in Pennsylvania.
She received special training at Penn Vet's Working Dog Center in Philadelphia.
Lucky joined the Department of Agriculture back in November. Officials say she's been trained to detect spotted lanternfly eggs.
She's used to help inspect businesses such as nurseries, greenhouses, and log yards, where those eggs are most likely to appear.
She can also inspect trucks and other vehicles that could unknowingly be carrying the lanternfly eggs from one location to another.
While the pest is harmless to people, it's capable of destroying vineyards and farmland.
According to the Penn State Extension, the spotted lanternfly has already caused more than $50 million worth of damage a year where we are here in the southeastern part of Pennsylvania.
That number is much higher when you're talking about future estimated damage. Officials say the spotted lanternfly could cause major damage to the state's $132.5 billion agriculture industry.
Lucky is the first dog in the country to receive training to hunt down the spotted lanternfly.