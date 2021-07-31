HERSHEY, Pa. - Many people are using social media apps like Instagram to TikTok to try and become the next star. The dream can become a reality.
You can head to Broadway or Hollywood to become the next sensation but you also might be able to stay right here at home in Pennsylvania.
Hersheypark and Pepsi are teaming up to bring you the pop star experience. Pepsi Pop Star opened Friday inside Hersheypark.
The attraction an immersive entertainment experience that lets you steal the show. You can record yourself doing a dance performance to several top songs. Some of the choices are from artists like Kane Brown, Imagine Dragons, and Kanye.
All you have to do is book a spot in one of the private dance pods at the park and take part in the competition.
Each guest is ranked on the scoreboard and you get to take home your own 15-second music video to celebrate your time in the limelight.
You can put your sone out there in the world if you like and share it on social media with the hastags #PepsiPopStar and #HersheyparkHappy.
"We wanted our consumers and fans to have the chance to be pop stars themselves. We know the youth of today are all about the TikTok platform. We know that they want to be pop stars, and can be. So why not give them the shot of being the next pop star, right here at Hershey Park," said Pachel Prowler, PepsiCo.
The immersive music experience is free with admission to the park. Hersheypark will be open daily through September 6.