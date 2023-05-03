There is a new bookstore for people in Minnesota to check out and there's something for everyone.

Some 300,000 books are on sale, and they all belonged to one person!

The books were part of the personal collection of Jeanette Kamman, better known as "St. Paul's Book Lady."

She started collecting books in an apartment many years ago.

Her library grew so large, she had to buy a house for her books.

Once that got full, she purchased another house, and then a third one!

It appears Jeanette never lived in any of these houses.

Each house was full of bookcases, and in one of the houses, the bathtub was stuffed with books.

When Jeanette moved into a retirement home later in life, she left the books behind.

Now, a married couple that flips houses is selling the books with the help of neighbors like Kendra Buro.

"She didn't feel the pressure to have children. She didn't feel the pressure to get married. She just wanted to live her dream of having all these books and being surrounded by books, which is so amazing and just having the guts to you know, buy three homes on her own is...it's fantastic," Buro said.

Kendra talked with KARE TV about the collection.

She says she researched Jeanette's life. She was a county clerk for 40 years and had a passion for stenography.

Kendra says Jeanette always had a book in her hands and was the go-to person for recommendations.

Kendra says the oldest book she found in Jeanette's collection dates back to the 1820s.

You can read more about her research online. The pop-up bookstore will be open every weekend this month.