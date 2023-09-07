POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A pet fair in Pottstown will honor the pets you love and save a few others.

The pet fair happening this weekend is pet friendly, so you can bring your loved one with you.

Bill Sharon is known around town as "the cat guy". He took care of his own cats and he was also a passionate animal advocate. He said that his love of cats began when a black cat walked into his yard.

He has worked tirelessly to help stray and community cats and he worked with the non-profit Cat NAPS, a cat rescue agency.

He started the Pottstown Pet Fair 12 years ago. He died in 2018 at the age of 73 but his legacy and love for animals lives on through this fair.

There will be clinics, pet supplies, demonstrations, adoptions, rescues. Organizers will also be collecting donations of unopened pet food for the Animal House Project, a non-profit in Pottstown that provides free pet food to those who need it.

One of Bill's favorite parts of the fair was the blessing of the animals, and that's happening in the morning on Saturday at his memorial garden.

The fair will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in Memorial Park.