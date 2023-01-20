Phantoms Charities, accompanied by Melvin, showed up with really big checks and presented them to 5 non-profits yesterday.

Organizers say they hope the money will help strengthen the community and make a difference for children and their families.

Two of the non-profits that received funds from the grants program include Children's Home of Easton and Lehigh Valley Children's Centers.

Equi-librium in Nazareth also received a large check.

The nonprofit helps folks through horse therapy.

Its executive director says the grant money will help keep costs as low as possible for people they are helping, especially those who can't really afford it.

"The grant funding that we're getting from the Phantoms is so important for us to be able to offer our equine programs to kids in our community and be able to subsidize those costs," said Jessie Shappell, executive director of Equi-librium.

Jessie Shappell says the money will go toward their winter program which they have extended this year.

Money was also given to Project of Easton, as well as the Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Counties.