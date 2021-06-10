The Philadelphia Flower show, which has been a staple in the city since 1829, is underway this week.

It's the nation's longest running horticultural event, and like most things this year, there are some changes.

You'll need a timed ticket to go, and the show is entirely outdoors at FDR Park in South Philly.

The theme is "Habitat: Nature's Masterpiece" which is a gardener-centric experience that incorporates the landscape of the park.

The park is broken up into three "districts" for the show, so three different areas showcasing signature elements, plant, garden, and design.

It runs through June 13.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.