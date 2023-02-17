Some teachers say teaching kids certain subjects sometimes feels ike trying to get them to eat more vegetables.

Sometimes they need to sneak it in with something else.

That's the thinking behind the National Hockey League's Future Goals program in Pennsylvania.

It highlights teachers who make learning enjoyable.

This brings us to Charles Boehm Middle School in Yardley.

That's where Sandy Metzger teaches science to 7th and 8th graders.

Organizers say they were impressed with Sandy's energy and sense of community, so the Philadelphia Flyers showed up at Sandy's school to honor her with the 'most valuable teacher' award for January.

Sandy says she loves using the fast-paced excitement of hockey to get help kids apply the science they learn in class.

"I think the fact that it's sports related, the kids really like that. The don't really necessarily see the science in it, but whether its been molecules or the heart rate that they've been seeing it's a way to sneakily get them to practice science with something they like," said Sandy.

As part of the award, the Pennsbury School District also got a $10,000 grant from the NHL.

The Flyers also gave Sandy a signed Carter Hart Jersey, along with tickets to an upcoming Flyers game where she'll be honored again.

Sandy was picked from a roster of 19 nominees from across the country.