BLANDON, Pa. - One Berks County man has taken his excitement for the Phillies to the next level.

Robert Mest is a Phillies superfan.

The Blandon man has collected quite the assortment of Phillies memorabilia throughout the years.

69 News first talked to Robert in 2009, but his collection of bobbleheads goes all the way back to the '90s.

That's when Robert went to the Reading Phillies stadium as a kid and got one of the mascot bobbleheads.

He gave 69 News a look at his "fan cave" ahead of the Phillies' game Tuesday night.

He has thousands of bobbleheads, and lots of photos and jerseys all representing different memories of his past.

His collection includes lineup cards, and even one signed by Mike Schmidt, a former Reading Fightin Phil.

He has so much that he keeps a storage room. Only 10% of his collection is on display in his "fan cave."

Robert talked to us about his favorite moment from this playoff run, courtesy of Rhys Hoskins.

"I knew as soon as he hit it, they didn't have to show it, I knew it was gone when he, man, the emotion when spiking that bat was awesome," he said.

It's the Phillies' first National League Championship Series appearance since 2010.

They took a 2-0 win for game 1 against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Game 2 is Wednesday.

As for Robert, he says he's enjoying all of the memories of his collections, and hoping to add a few items in the weeks ahead.

He told his wife that if the Phillies win the World Series, he's going to get a whole new World Series bobblehead set.