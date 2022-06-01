When looking through old photos, maybe you've seen some relatives wearing timeless outfits that you'd wear today.
A Philadelphia woman says she lucked out when she realized she was the same size as a fashionable family member.
Maddy Bill is a social media specialist who got an idea for a series of posts as she unpacked an old suitcase belonging to her grandmother, Marie.
The outfits she found hadn't been touched in seven decades, and they fit like a glove.
That suitcase was from Marie's honeymoon trip to New York City with her husband, and Maddy's grandfather.
When they came home, Marie decided to save the green suitcase as a sort of "fashion capsule" that she could pass down to her family members.
In March, Maddy started sharing video of herself trying on her grandmother's clothes and they instantly went viral.
She says her favorite piece is the black dress, and her grandmother says when she say Maddy in it she felt like she was back on her honeymoon.
Maddy says she grew up seeing her grandmother's fashion sense, and it helped her developed a style of her own.