The Super Bowl kicks off Sunday and for many the food is just as important as the big game.

If you know Philly, you know Amoroso Rolls.

It's a staple around here and a great way to serve a cheese steak.

So it's safe to say the Amoroso family knows their way around a tailgate grill.

Last night, they took part in a Food Network face off: Eagles fans and their favorite foods.

The VP of Amoroso Baking Company Jesse Amoroso and property manager Brian Isen were chosen by the network to make some dishes for the show "NFL Tailgate Takedown."

The show celebrates the love of all things game day, from the grill to the gridiron.

Here's how it works:

Two teams of real tailgating masters go head-to-head in the parking lot of an NFL stadium, just hours before the big game.

The episode, aired last night, was shot at NRG stadium, home of the Houston Texans, when they were about to face off against the Birds.

Jesse and Brian pulled out all the stops and it all paid off.

"We're mostly known for our Philadelphia style sandwiches," said Jesse. "Simple, approachable. If we do what we know how to do best, the food energy soul speaks for itself. "

Jesse and Brian made three dishes for the judges:

"Miracle at the Meadowlands" - a sweet Italian sausage sandwich.

"Philly Special" - a rib eye cheese steak.

And "4th & 26th" - veal with broccoli rabe and potato.

Jesse and Brian went home as Tailgate Takedown winners!