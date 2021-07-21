These days, phone booths are relics of history, but in one Minnesota town, a phone booth is bringing the history of the community alive.
Officials in Lanesboro in southeast Minnesota decided to decommission the town's phone booth a few years ago.
They moved it next to the Historical Museum, where the museum's former director said she had the perfect use for it.
Now, you can listen a variety of stories ranging from drama to humor just by picking up the phone in the booth.
The former director of the museum says most of the stories are told by the people to whom they happened.
She says it's a great way for people to learn more about the town and connect with the people who called it home.
"People cherishing each other, each other in the community and their history. People in this town really, really care about each other and the history. It's very interesting to watch. Very interesting," said Sandy Webb, former director of the Lanesboro Historical Museum.
The stories are popular. The former director says she will occasionally see people waiting in line for the phone booth.
Community members and visitors are invited to share their own stories for the phone booth.
The town has a dedicated phone line for folks to call.