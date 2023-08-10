In 6 years, he went from a ramp agent to a pilot for Delta Air Lines, and now his story is inspiring others to go after their dreams.

Justin Mutawassim went to Disney World for his fifth birthday, but it was the flight from LaGuardia Airport to Orlando that really changed his life. It was his first time on an airplane, and the Delta pilots invited him into the cockpit.

Justin says his 5-year-old self was just fascinated by it all, and he decided he wanted to be a pilot when he grew up.

And now, he did it.

Justin is now a captain with Delta Air Lines and still loving every moment of it.

It was a long time coming, because even though Justin always wanted to be a pilot, he says he did not have the confidence to pursue his dream.

He took a job as a ramp agent when he was 19, and then everything changed when Justin met pilot Ivor Martin. They started talking and when Justin told him he dreamed of being a pilot, Ivor's response changed the trajectory of Justin's life.

Instead of just encouraging him to pursue that dream, he says Ivor invited him to his home and they laid out a plan for how Justin could actually become a pilot.

Justin followed that plan and made it happen.

Then last year, pilot Justin went viral when he shared a tweet with two photos, a "how it started and how's it going" post, showing his path from ramp agent to pilot.

His next goal is to make line check pilot by 30 years old.

He is also working with Delta to expand their advocacy programs for hiring the next generation of pilots.

He's using his newfound viral fame for good. He encourages people to donate to nonprofits that are helping everyone access the training to be pilots and he's now a mentor himself.