ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Liberty Bell Museum in Allentown has brought back Pip the Mouse.
Pip stars in the holiday puppet show that was started by Hess's department store nearly six decades ago.
The beloved character is set to ring in the new year at noon today. The mouse will ring the Liberty Bell replica and be available to pose for pictures.
The event will be followed by the puppet show, "Pip: The Mouse Before Christmas."
Pip first debuted at Hess's Department Store in Allentown in 1962. Bon-Ton eventually bought Hess's but carried on the Pip the Mouse tradition.
When the store closed, Pip was donated to the Allentown Economic Development Corporation.
The Liberty Bell Museum took over the Pip the Mouse tradition in 2003, through a partnership with the Allentown Public Library. It also restored and digitized the original audio soundtrack.
This year's "Ringing in the New Year with Pip" is for all ages. Juice and cookies will also be served.
Admission to the show is included in the regular museum admission price, which is $2 for adults and $1 for kids up to 17 years old. Kids under 4 are free.
For more information, visit the Liberty Bell Museum website.