The service industry was certainly shaken up during the pandemic. That's what made one stranger's generosity towards a struggling server in Rhode Island even more of a special surprise.
The Big Cheese Pub in Cranston, Rhode Island has been a local favorite for handmade pizzas and super subs since 1968.
The staff is extremely close, and they say it's normally a pleasant-enough place to work.
But on Wednesday of last week, waitress Jennifer Venancio was having a bit of a rough morning.
She says she made it to work a little late that day because she had trouble finding a sitter. She's a working single mom to a 3-year-old.
She says she was relieved when her first table of the day was a nice married couple.
They ordered two salads, two sandwiches, and had a few fun interactions.
When the couple finished, the husband said , "have a nice day" and they left.
When Jennifer returned to pick up their bill, she couldn't believe the amount written on the tip line -- $800.
She has a message for the anonymous couple.
"I just want to say thank you so much. It meant a lot. The money is very, very much appreciative. It helps out no matter what," she said. "However, the kindness behind it and making my day from going a little hectic to that kind of a tip made me smile the rest of the day."
She says this slice of kindness at the Big Cheese melted her heart.
Jennifer says she plans to use the tip money to pay bills, and get her son, Jax, a toy.