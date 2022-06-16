Living a healthy lifestyle with plenty of exercise can do wonders for your mental health, but that doesn't make working out any easier.
One program hopes to change that for teens this summer by removing a major obstacle.
Planet Fitness is hoping teens will use their gyms to take care of themselves physically and mentally this summer.
Now through August 31, kids ages 14-19 can work out at any Planet Fitness for free. Lots of gyms also offer free workouts or student discounts you can take advantage of.
The program was first offered in 2019, and Planet Fitness says it had nearly 1 million sign-ups across the country.
COVID precautions put the program on hold for a couple of years, but now it's back.
In addition to the free gym access, teens get access to certified trainers and downloadable workouts.
There's no cut-off for signing up, and teens can join at any time during the summer.