Some extra cash would be a nice surprise, especially during the holidays.

A Secret Santa in Shawnee, Kansas just happened to have some, and helped local police give it away for Christmas.

The donor, who wants to remain anonymous, gave several thousand dollars to the police department with a note.

That note had just one instruction -- all the money was to be handed out to Shawnee residents.

The department sent officers out on a different kind of patrol.

Officers went out looking for people in the Shawnee community just being themselves, and gave out $100 bills.

The officers say it's a nice change of pace from their usual work, just looking for people to pass out money to.

Handing out the hundreds has become a nearly decade-long tradition for the department.

The anonymous donor has been sending the cash to the department for almost 10 years.