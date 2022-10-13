It was a happy reunion for one family, all thanks to a kind stranger.

Back in September, Glenn French, who is from Arizona, found his old car keys and went for a drive. The problem is he's not cleared to drive because of his memory issues.

He ended up in front of a post office in New Mexico, not really remembering how he got there. That's when a postal worker, Mary McCarty, noticed him.

The man and his dog seemed to be wandering the parking lot.

Mary said since she worked in the post office, she knew no one new had moved into the area, so she asked if the man needed help.

The man told her that he had driven there from New York but his Jeep ran out of gas, forcing him to walk through the desert all night.

Mary sensed something wasn't right and contacted the sheriff's department.

Just two hours west, across the Arizona state line, Glenn's family and friends had in fact been looking for him.

His daughter says he suffered a traumatic brain injury from a motorcycle accident 14 years ago, and has short term memory loss.

She was able to then meet the woman who helped save her dad.

"When I finally got to talk to his daughter, we had this instant connection," said McCarty.

"She is just the brightest spirit. Not only did she do everything else, she actually also found my father's Jeep," said Christy Zoumis, Glenn's daughter.

Glenn and his dog, Maggie, had been missing for more than 24 hours.

Christy says she's thankful for Mary, and blown away by her kindness.