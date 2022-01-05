POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A hospital in Montgomery County is among the first in Pennsylvania to take part in a program to support the well-being of its workers.
Pottstown Hospital is one of the first five participants in a statewide music therapy program.
The goal is to help frontline workers manage stress, burnout and fatigue, and stay healthy.
The hospital is working with board-certified music therapists to create specific programs that meet the needs of doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers.
The programs can include song-writing, listening to music, playing instruments and using guided imagery.
Experts say these activities can reduce stress and anxiety, release tension and boost morale.
They say they can also help with other physical and mental health concerns.
The initiative is in collaboration with the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
Organizers say all of this is important now more than ever because health care workers have played a critical role in caring for COVID-19 patients for nearly two years.
Pottstown Hospital is expected to implement its music therapy program this month.
More hospitals will receive grants in the next phase of the program.