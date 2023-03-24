A Berks County preschool teacher is teaching her kids about the world around them through letters.

Getting a letter in the mail can still be exciting, especially if it's coming from a far away state, and the kids in Miss Linda's class at The Goddard School in Wyomissing are hoping to get a letter with a postmark from all 50 of them.

They are well on their way.

They've gotten letters from 36 states so far.

When a letter comes in, teacher Linda Taylor, known to everyone as Miss Linda, reads it to her students and then they put felt over the state where it came from on a map that is hanging on the wall.

Most of the letters have information about the state and some stickers for the kids.

Miss Linda came up with the idea after seeing a similar lesson someone had posted about on Facebook.

She says she wanted to give her students an idea of where we live and the incredible size of our country. They are also learning the states' names and even recognizing where some of the states are now on the map.

And no surprise here, the first state to send in a letter was Pennsylvania.

Miss Linda has been a teacher for 24 years, and in 2013 she was named teacher of the year out of all The Goddard Schools.

So thank you Miss Linda for the work that you do and your enthusiasm for caring for our littles.