Nature and art intertwined to create an immersive, outdoor art display.
The Brandywine Conservancy and Museum of Art has a rich history of protecting the natural lands in Chadds Ford, Delaware County.
It was originally founded by a group of neighbors in 1967 who wanted to protect the area from industrial development.
Now those at the conservancy have found a way to turn that space into an area everyone can enjoy.
Throughout the history of the Museum of Art, nearly 300 special exhibitions have been shown.
The most recent addition comes from Virginia-based artist Ian Stabler. He created the "Queen Anne's Lace Pod."
He created the pod with natural materials he and volunteers gathered and found in Potts Meadow along the Brandywine's Harvey Run Trail. He used branches, sticks and leaves.
There is also a bench inside the pod, so you can sit and enjoy views of the meadow and sky.
"Queen Anne's Lace Pod" will be on the grounds until November 7.
The museum's campus grounds are also currently home to five bronze sculptures.
The Brandywine Conservancy holds nearly 490 conservation easements and protects more than 67,000 acres in Pennsylvania and Delaware.