Summer is here, along with the green grass and flowers that come with it.
Luckily, we live in an area with access to interesting and educational nature programs.
Fort Indiantown Gap near Annville in Lebanon County is the only place in the eastern United States where you can see the rare Regal Fritillary butterfly. They’re identified by their deep orange color and their dark hind wings – with bright, vibrant white spots on them, as well.
Pennsylvania’s Department of Military and Veterans Affairs thought more folks needed to see the beautiful butterflies, so it started offering July tours a few years ago of the butterflies’ habitat.
Unfortunately they’re already fully booked for this year.
The Regal Fritillaries start emerging in June and by mid-July, they are well into their mating season.
Wildlife guides take you through the butterflies’ natural high grass habitat. Along the way, they also point out and highlight the variety of animals found at Fort Indiantown Gap and the importance of preserving the species and their ecosystem.
The Regal Fritillaries deserve attention now more than ever. You once would find them from Colorado to Maine and they were in every county in Pennsylvania.
But wildlife experts at the fort say 99% of that native tall grass habitat has been destroyed since the 1960s, and that is putting these butterflies in jeopardy.
Fort Indiantown Gap’s use of the land keeps it active as a habitat. They’re also partnered with conservationists and Zoo America, and with them have been saving the butterfly since 2011.
To be notified about when the tour is next summer, you can sign up at RA-DMVA-Wildlife@pa.gov to be notified of future tours.