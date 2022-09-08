Rare coins are set to hit the auction block next month after being discovered at a home being renovated.

A family in England was redoing their kitchen in 2019, and when they pulled up the floorboards, they found a cup full of gold coins.

They counted 260 coins that were dated from 1610 to 1727.

According to auctioneers at Spink and Son, this is one of the largest finds on record in England.

They say the coins likely belonged to a couple who married in 1694.

The couple was part of an influential mercantile family that traded iron ore, timber, and coal.

After they died, there weren't many family members left, so the theory is no one ever came to claim the coins.

The auctioneers say the coins reflect the 50-pound and 100-pound coins that were used at the time.

They say it shows the original coin owners didn't trust the bank because they chose to hold onto so many coins.

The cup of coins has an estimated value of 100,000 pounds today, which is about $116,000.

The coins are expected to fetch way more than that when they go to auction, which will be soon.

Spink and Son says they could be worth up to 250,000 pounds, or nearly $300,000.