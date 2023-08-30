Visitors were hoping to catch a glimpse of a rare bloom in California and the way it smells will probably stick with them for a very long time.

It's rare, and maybe something you want to check off your bucket list, but it's not for everyone, because we're talking about the corpse flower.

It smells like rotting flesh and once it blooms, you only have about 48 hours to catch a whiff of it.

Some folks wait a long time for this to happen, and they were in line at the Huntington Library Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California, where one was blooming earlier this week.

You had to hurry to see it because it's a rare sight. They only bloom once every few years and when they do, they only emit that infamous smell for about one to three days.

So why do they smell so bad? It's all about science.

"It's trying to attract carrion flies to come pollinate, so the more it can get that smell out, the more flies it attracts, the better the plant does," said Bryce Dunn, gardener.

The smell of something that has died is attractive to the flies so they are drawn to it.

The tropical flowers have been in Huntington for a long time and some folks go there every summer to try and catch the bloom.

In years past, the flowers usually bloom in June and July, so it's a little late this summer. If you can't make it out to California, you can watch the livestream.