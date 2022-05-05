READING, Pa. - Game night usually involves a deck of cards or a stack of board games, but that wasn't the case in Reading.
Students at 10th and Penn Elementary School in Reading hosted the Cardboard Arcade on Wednesday.
Kids, parents and teachers worked together to build arcade-style games using cardboard and recycled material.
There were so many different games on display, including basketball, darts, ping-pong, tic-tac-toe, racing and even air hockey.
Kids also provided entertainment at the "10th and Penn Kids Theater."'
This was the first time the school got to hold its Cardboard Arcade since before the pandemic.
Art teacher Doug Hatch said it's a big celebration of the community and its creativity.
The school got this idea from a global movement years ago called "Caine's Arcade." That's the name of a movie from 2012 about a 9-year-old boy named Caine who spent months building a cardboard arcade at his dad's auto parts store.
A filmmaker happened to be Caine's first arcade "customer," and he decided to make a movie about it!
The film trended on Twitter, and inspired kids to create their own cardboard games.
The filmmaker, Nirvan Mullick, eventually formed a non-profit called Imagination.org. He also launched a global cardboard challenge to encourage kids to showcase their creativity.