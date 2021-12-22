A Secret Santa gift exchange is teaching students the meaning of the holidays and how the act of giving can change your life.
Norma Tamayo has been a teacher at Reading Muhlenberg Career and Technology Center for 25 years. She leads the health medical professions program for high school students there. She has 50 students this year and this holiday season they all got into the giving spirit.
On Friday, they talked about the act of giving and what they each have to be thankful for. Then it was time for presents. They held a Secret Santa gift exchange.
"Knowing the history of Secret Santa -- millionaire Larry Dean Stewart -- we believe we can bring joy to our classmates," said Mario Rodriguez, 10th-grader. "Everyone should try to participate in the act of giving, even if it is as simple as helping or complimenting a stranger on the street."
Norma said it was nice to see their smiles during this act of giving.
The pandemic posed a challenge for many of them both mentally and physically.
They just really all love being together in the classroom and she said this was a happy day for them.
A few of her students live in poverty and cannot afford a Christmas tree or gifts so this act of giving meant a lot to them.
They also had a door-decorating contest. They had two days to come up with an idea and put it all together.