Kids in Berks County are building their own dream homes with help from a local architect.

They are designing right in the classroom through the ABCs of Design and Architecture.

Fourth-graders at Lauer's Park Elementary School in Reading are working with Lee Olsen of Olsen Design Group Architects. It's a new 16-week program he created so kids can see how the design process goes from idea to an actual build.

At the end of the program, the young designers presented their ideas and concepts, just like an architect and team would in the real world.

They did these presentations in class, and then kids had a luncheon this week with their families at the DoubleTree Hotel in Reading to show off their hard work.

The course went right along with what they were learning in geometry. They learned about all the different shapes and sizes and how to take measurements. They each got a ruler to measure the furniture and appliances in their own homes.

They picked the kind of house they were designing -- urban, suburban, beach house or log cabin the woods.

They designed floor plans and did the furniture layouts. They came up with some incredible designs.

They were able to see their plans in 3D. In class, they made models of their homes, building towers made of cookies and boxes made with marshmallows and straw.

Lee is already working on plans and securing a grant from the Reading Education Foundation so they can do it again next year.