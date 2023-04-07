An Atlanta man is enjoying the trip of a lifetime watching the Masters live and in person.

And it's all because of a mailing mistake. Turns out, it was a good mistake.

Meet Scott Stallings and this is also Scott Stallings.

They are not related, but they do have the exact same name. One is a realtor from Atlanta and the other is a 3-time PGA Tour winner who is competing at the Masters at the Augusta National Golf Course for the 3rd time in his career.

Their paths crossed when the one Scott got an invitation to play in this year's Masters, but it went to realtor Scott instead of pro golfer Scott.

Realtor Scott sent the invitation to the rightful owner and in return, pro golfer Scott sent him tickets to the big tournament and a surprise gift.

"Just the excitement of receiving anything from Augusta National and then you know kind of hearing the back and forth of him thinking that was his tickets and it was a ticket, I guess. Just a different kind," said golfer Scott.

"It turns out he framed the invitation and signed it from one Scott Stallings to the next. I can't believe it. It's amazing. I said you can't part with the invitation. He said its done its job," said realtor Scott.

The one Scott also invited the other Scott to join him for dinner.

And here's another crazy coincidence. They are both married and their wives' names are Jenny.