A Red Cross volunteer in Arizona celebrated her 101st birthday this week. She's been working with the group for longer than most people have been alive!

It's safe to say Betty Grenig has dedicated her life to helping others.

She started working for the Red Cross when she was 17. That was 84 years ago!

Betty works in the Phoenix office every Thursday, but this week was special. Her fellow volunteers threw her a birthday party.

Each week, you will usually find Betty sitting at a desk, putting together packets for disaster victims.

She has served the Phoenix chapter since 1961.

Betty says she takes things one day at a time, and she has this advice for younger generations:

"Be dependable. that counts a lot more than the hours," she said.

Kurt Koremer is the head of the Arizona and New Mexico Region of the Red Cross. He says he and the Red Cross are honored to have her as a part of the team.

Prior to joining the Phoenix chapter, Betty volunteered overseas while her husband was in the Army. She says she worked in Japan, Korea, and the Philippines.

Last year, she received a lifetime achievement award from President Joe Biden.