Benny the dog was rescued on his last day at a kill shelter in Utah. Since then, he's found a passion for helping others in need by using some special skills.
Benny, the 8-year-old rescue Labrador, took his custom skates and hit the ice rink in New York last week. His owner says he loves to run out on the ice and chase after her.
Now, he does it for a good cause.
Benny has performed at skating events all across the U.S. for different charities. His owner says he can do more than 100 tricks on the ice.
This event was to help raise money for the Animal Vision Foundation.
"Benny was saved on his last day in a kill shelter in Utah, so we shared what rescue dogs can be and how important that is," said Ricky Vierkandt, Benny's handler.
"He'll just run out on the ice whenever he wants and skate around after me and chase me around," added Cheryl Delsangro, Benny's owner.
Benny has also won the American Kennel Club exemplary companion award for this ability to put smiles on people's faces.
Benny has quite the following online now. His Instagram page "Vegas King Benny" has more than 18,000 followers.