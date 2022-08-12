A recent puppy mill rescue in Virginia got thousands of beagles out of harm's way. Now they're out and about, spreading smiles on seniors' faces.

Around 4,000 beagle puppies were rescued in Virginia. They were being bred for laboratories for animal testing for drug experiments, and the U.S. Department of Justice says the breeders were violating the Animal Welfare Act. Reports described some pretty horrific conditions.

Shelters from across the country came together to find somewhere for them to go.

When the staff at a nursing home in Fairfax heard about the mission to save the beagles, they reached out to a shelter nearby who had gotten some of the pups and asked if the puppies could come visit their residents.

The shelter agreed, and when the 6-week-old puppies arrived, they quickly made many friends.

Organizers say it was moving to see the residents' faces light up as they played all afternoon.

"We're always looking for fun activities for our residents. And I thought, you know, there's nothing more fun, or that would bring joy to the residents, than having some puppies visit," said Cindy Oplinger, nursing home staff. "So I think everybody wins. Yeah, it's wonderful. And that was the whole point of bringing in the puppies today. We couldn't be happier."

From being rescued to helping spread happiness, these beagles have had quite the week.

As for the rest of the 4,000 rescued puppies, animal shelters across the country have started receiving the dogs.

From Illinois to here in Pennsylvania, rescues are giving them the treatment they need to be put up for adoption.