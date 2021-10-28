A former FBI official is helping get the future of America back on track.
Michael Mason stepped down from his role as an executive assistant director at the FBI and onto a school bus.
It all began when a school near his home in Richmond, Virginia put out a call for bus drivers.
Mason says he was watching the morning news when he heard about the shortage and the desperate need for drivers.
Some drivers had to leave because of COVID concerns, while others who are eligible to drive can't swing it because of the low number of hours and low pay.
Mason was retired and wanted to help.
The school district he works for featured him in a YouTube video, a PSA to get more folks behind the wheel of school buses.
"I like the idea that I am getting young kids back into school. As far as I'm concerned, I'm transporting the future of America, and that's what I really love about the job," Mason said.
For some perspective, when Mason worked at the FBI, he was the fourth top official, with half of the agency falling under his lead. It was an important job, and Mason says getting these kids to and from school every day is just as important.
He says he feels the same sense of duty. He's up every morning at 5:30 inspecting his bus before he picks up the kids.