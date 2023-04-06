A Phoenix family is staying somewhere else right now after a fire ravaged their home. They say they're happy to have made it out alive, thanks to the actions of a retired firefighter.

The fire broke out early Wednesday morning and it was intense.

Neighbors say the fire spread quickly and propane tanks were blowing up.

Two girls were in the home and had become trapped.

Thankfully, retired firefighter Dana Lambert heard what was going on and he rushed to the home.

He broke in, found the girls and pulled them to safety.

Not only did he help them, he was able to get their puppy out, too.

No one was hurt.

The girls were reunited with their family a short time later.

Dana says he didn't think twice about going into the home.

"They are very scared, and their home is destroyed, and their parents aren't there, so when the mom comes, or the aunt comes, it's a deep moment for me, too. It makes you cry because it feels good that they are safe," he said.

Dana also says that despite all of the emotions, it felt good being back in action saving lives.

The Phoenix Fire Department has a community assistance program that is helping the family with accommodations.

Officials don't know what caused the fire.