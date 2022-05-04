Sometimes you just need to dance. After a long two years of COVID restrictions, the folks at a Berks County retirement community are putting on their dancing shoes.
April 29 was International Dance Day, and the folks at Country Meadows retirement community in Wyomissing weren't going to let the day pass by without a few moves.
It all started thanks to Joyce, a resident who has been dancing since she was 4. She was a professional dancer who traveled all over the world.
She inspired the community's fitness director, Vi Schultz, to find new opportunities that would bring the joy of dance into their lives.
Last week, Country Meadows staff surprised residents with flash mobs throughout the day. Staff from fitness, dining, nursing, housekeeping, therapy and pastoral services got in on the fun.
They even installed a dance floor in the lobby for the dance party.
Dancers from BCTV did a performance that night, and DJ MZ Hammer was there.
This was the first big event since masks became optional so everyone was ready for a good time.