A Rhode Island couple got more than just a great meal from one of their favorite restaurants. They got an engagement ring out of the dinner and now they are looking forward to saying "I do".

Sandy Sikorski and Ken Steinkamp love the clams at The Bridge restaurant in Waverly, Rhode Island, and a few years ago, while they were enjoying dinner there with Sandy's brother and his wife, Ken offered Sandy the last clam because he says he knows Sandy really likes them.

They were the really big clams called quahogs, and Sandy ate the last one on the platter.

It was not a tooth inside, but a 9.8 millimeter Mercenaria pearl. It was a perfectly shaped oval.

It's really rare they would find one so big, and Sandy and Ken took it as a good sign and decided they would use it for an engagement ring if they ever decided to get married.

After four years together, they've decided to tie the knot.

They took the pearl to a jeweler and had him make a ring out of it and Ken proposed to Sandy on July 8th with the pearl ring. She said yes.

The jeweler told the couple that with the weight and the size of the pearl, it probably took about 50 years to make.