Family and friends gathered in Rhode Island to honor a couple who has spent three-quarters of a century together.

The couple says they're having just as much fun now as they did at the start of their marriage.

Robert Gorman, 98, and his bride, 95-year-old Ann Marie, are celebrating their 75th anniversary.

For decades, they've been by each other's side.

After returning home from the war in the 1940s, Robert met Ann while they were working at a mill in Providence.

Robert says he knew right away that Ann was the one, but she needed a little more convincing.

They eventually went on a dinner date, and the rest is history.

Two years later they were married, then came two biological children and an adoptive son.

Robert and Ann say amidst all the celebrations, the sweetest thing of all has been a love like this.

"It was a pleasure. Really," Ann said.

"I couldn't ask for a better partner. No way in the world would I'd find a better girl than her," Robert said.

About two dozen people gathered to celebrate the love these two built.

The original Bible and cake topper from their 1940s wedding were on display.

The pair say there's really no secret to their success, but sarcasm and laughter helped in more ways than one.

They say they never go to bed angry. They could argue every morning but would always make up every night.

Their daughter, Cheryl, is 72 and says its amazing to be her age and still have both of her parents.