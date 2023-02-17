Kindness goes way back, but we're talking about the start of Random Acts of Kindness Day.

It happened in 1995 in Denver, Colorado.

The idea behind the day was just to make the world brighter and better through little and simple kind gestures, words and actions.

This is the Colorado Alliance of Martial Arts where tae-kwon-do master Chris Natske is teaching more than just self defense and discipline. He's teaching kindness. As part of their black belt requirements, students have to complete 4,000 pushups, 4,000 crunches, spar 120 rounds, and run 40 miles.

And here's the best part. They have to complete 400 random acts of kindness.

In this Youtube video, the students explain a few kind acts they've done in the past.

"Some lady was next to me on the Stairmaster next to me. When she got off, she left her earrings and so I just got off really quick, grabbed it and ran out of the gym room, and luckily I was able to find her," said one child.

"I went to Fort Logan with my mother to visit her father, who passed away 21 years ago," said another.

"I noticed my neighbors papers were being blown away by the wind so I went to pick them up and put them under a rock so that when they came out in the morning they would be there," one child shared.

Students say when they realize they have to do 400 random acts of kindness they start to look for it everywhere and becomes and habit and a mindset.

Your random act doesn't have to be earth shattering. If it's kind, it will have a ripple effect.