There have been plenty of dogs who have been credited with saving people's lives, and now a Philadelphia-based business is creating a different kind of dog that they say will save even more.

The hint here is the word "creating" — these are the not the kind of dogs you can adopt from the shelter. These are robotic dogs.

69 News previously did a story on how robotic dogs were helping comfort people living in senior centers. These robotic dogs, however, are not the cuddling kind.

They look fierce, and the work they are doing is also pretty intense.

Ghost Robotics in Philadelphia created the robotic dogs, and they are teaming up with internet providers like AT&T so they can be used by first responders like police and firefighters, and the military.

These dogs are on a mission. They can go over hills, gravel, sand, stairs —lots of different obstacles — even underwater. The creators say they can go in the water, be submerged up to a meter and they can swim like real dogs do.

They can also be equipped with sensors that allow them to operate alone and remotely, so no people are in danger in these missions. They can go on search and rescue missions and send back information. Really, they can go anywhere that's too dangerous for humans.

One specific robot is currently being used at eight military bases in the US, including one in Florida where it's patrolling the flight line and the base perimeter at an Air Force base. It has a camera and sensors on it, so it sends back real-time data to keep the base safe 24/7.