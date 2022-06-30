Would you eat a pizza made by a robot? It sounds like something out of science fiction, but a group of former rocket scientists is making it a reality.
Getting a spaceship out of orbit and getting a fresh, hot pizza delivered don't sound like they would have anything in common, but a former SpaceX engineer says they're both equally challenging and important.
That's why he started Stellar Pizza with a group of his fellow former SpaceX scientists.
For the last three years, they've been building their dream -- a fully-automated, fully-enclosed mobile pizza maker.
Every step of the pizza-building process is completed by a sophisticated combination of robotic arms and conveyer belts.
The pizza-maker even has individual cameras inside to track each step and make adjustments as needed.
"Ultimately for me it's about solving problems wherever they are, solving problems here on Earth. Affordable access to high-quality, fresh foods is not something that is readily available for everyone, right?" said Benson Tsai, co-founder of Stellar Pizza.
These pizzas would be affordable. With no human labor and no real estate needed, prices would be about $10 a pie.
The pizza system can crank out a pie in less than five minutes, and it'll do it all inside a truck on the way to your house. An algorithm will consider traffic and other obstacles to help decide when to start cooking your order.