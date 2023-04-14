On any given day you can find people strolling, biking, and skateboarding along the bustling Pacific Beach boardwalk in San Diego.

One person who regularly rollerblades up and down the boardwalk has become an inspiration for people of all ages.

His name is John Kitchin, but he's better known by his moniker "Slomo."

He's a retired neurologist and for the past 24 years he's been skating on the boardwalk daily.

He's become a local legend, usually seen wearing his signature knee pads and sunglasses.

He says he's used to people people yelling his name on the boardwalk and even stopping him in grocery stores.

In his decades gliding along the boardwalk, John says he's seen it all.

But he never expected to see hundreds of people showing up to skate with him on his 80th birthday.

"People were coming out with signs saying happy birthday and little kids were saying hey Slomo. A mob of crazy people."

Many dressed in his signature blue top, hat and sunglasses.

He still wonders why people love "Slomo" so much.

It's hard for him to comprehend that he's such an inspiration for some many people.

His advice for the next generation?

He says, "One thing is we all have a choice to believe that we live in the best possible world and that's a choice."

So how did he get the name "Slomo?"

It's because he gracefully glides along the boardwalk at very low speeds.

But he says that's the best way to do it.

He says all people who are into the sliding type sports are addicted to the feeling of gliding.

He says it's better the slower you go.