Rowers from all over the world set sail from the coast of California this week and are heading to Hawaii.

It's a 2,800-mile trip across the Pacific Ocean.

The race is one of two races called the World's Toughest Row, and for good reason -- it's an incredible test of strength and endurance.

One race goes across the Atlantic Ocean and one goes across the Pacific.

Some of the racers are elite athletes while some are just regular men and women who want a challenge.

Lots of folks are following the team Antigua Island Girls. They made history during their last trip by being the first Black women to row across the Atlantic Ocean, and they are ready to cross the Pacific off their list now too.

"The nights are absolutely beautiful. The sunsets, the sunrises, the peace and tranquility that you feel out there," said Samara Emmanuel, rower on team Antigua Island Girls. "Also, I think the fact being on a boat without the engines, you don't have the outside noise cloud in your mind. It's a space where you can reflect on your life decisions."

"When we did the Atlantic first, we didn't even... we did it because we are very adventurous women. And I don't think we even realize the gravity of symbolism of what we're doing," said Christal Clashing, another Antigua Island Girls rower.

They realize it now. Their journey started in Monterey on Monday and they are heading to Hawaii. It will take anywhere from 30 to 70 days to complete.

The race across the Atlantic was back in December.

All the way back in 1896 was when the first people ever rowed across an ocean -- two Norwegian immigrants, George Harbo and Frank Samuelsen.