An elementary school in Iowa is being overrun by rubber ducks.
No one knows where they're coming from, and the mystery has teachers and students trying to crack the case. It all started at Mark Twain Elementary school in Bettendorf, Iowa when the school's librarian found a duck in her library.
Erin Waldron-Smith says since the beginning of the school year the rubber ducks have been showing up every morning, and they've been adding up.
Sometimes they were just out in the middle of the room, sometimes on desks and bookshelves, but some haven't been as easy to find, kind of hidden.
There are about 200 ducks at this point.
So, the librarian decided to use the ducks in some way, incorporate them into the learning and inspire kids to read.
When students read a certain number of books, they get to take a picture with a duck and they can choose any one they want to be in the photo with them.
"It's very funny. It makes a lot of the kids excited to come into the library every day and makes them ready to sit there and read books and learn," said one student.
And the plot thickens.
The school has started finding Easter Eggs with duck-themed puzzle pieces inside. Students and teachers are hoping it reveals the mystery duck leaver.
The school wants to thank the person who is leaving the rubber ducks.
The librarian says the daily ducks have brought joy to kids and teachers.