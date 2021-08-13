A former MVP and World Series champion is helping create the next generation of sluggers right here in our area.
Former Phillies player Ryan Howard cut the ribbon on the freshly renovated field at Gordon Hoodak Stadium in Reading on Thursday.
It was a good time as the Olivet Boys and Girls Club of Reading and Berks County lined up to play ball at the new field.
"The Big Piece" has teamed up with Scotts and MLB for the Scotts Field Refurbishment Program, a grant program that gives up to $50,000 for a complete renovation of a baseball field.
Reading's Olivet's club was one of the recipients of the grants this year, and the renovation took place this summer.
Howard was in Reading for the big reveal of the renovated field and spoke to the Olivet Boys and Girls Club, stressing this is their field and it's something to care for, a point of pride, and hopefully a major inspiration for their futures.
"Just looking around and looking at the kids...you know, seeing the smiles on their faces, seeing what the field looks like to them and having something for them to be able to take pride in," Howard said.
It was a big week for Baseballtown, as another former Phillie, Carlos Ruiz, was inducted into the R-Phils Hall of Fame.
Both World Series champions say they love the feeling of coming home when returning to Reading.