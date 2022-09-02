When you lose someone important, any seemingly small reminder can go a long way in preserving their memory.

That's what happened to parents in Mississippi when salvagers pulled up a 33-year-old piece of their deceased son's childhood.

A message in a bottle was returned to a family remembering their son and brother.

That bottle made a remarkable journey before the reunion.

It started in 1989, while 11-year-old Brian Dahl was on a sixth grade field trip along the Mississippi River.

As part of a class project, Brian and his fellow students dropped these bottles filled with messages into the river.

Each note had the students' names, contact information and hometown.

More than three decades later, Brian's bottle was found roughly 200 miles downstream on the Yazoo river, between Louisiana and Mississippi.

It was recovered by a salvage diver who works with a company called Big River Shipbuilders based in Vicksburg, just west of Jackson.

When they opened up the bottle and saw what was left of Brian's message, they immediately got to work.

They made a post on social media, which got the attention of Brian's parents, Eric and Melanie.

Brian's family made the drive to meet the team, thank them for their work, and reclaim their son's memory.

Brian, an avid cyclist who beat cancer, died in 2007.

His parents say they're eternally grateful for the diver's recovery.

They're still amazed how something so small from decades ago could prove to be so meaningful all these years later.