Video from a high school choir's trip to Washington D.C. has gone viral for all of the right reasons.

Members of the Hewitt-Trussville High School Chamber Choir in Alabama were in Washington to perform in the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade this past weekend.

But, it was their impromptu performance after the parade at the Jefferson Memorial that they will be remembered for.

You can watch the whole performance on the band's Instagram page.

They wowed the crowd at the memorial, but then the video went up on the school's social media pages and it just took off from there.

"It was really spontaneous," said Isaac Crawford, a choir member. "The fact that, I don't know, it really just hit me we were in the nation's capital, and we were just singing the national anthem and everyone just went silent. It just really meant a lot to me that everybody is listening. And you know, in this time of just like after COVID, post-pandemic, everybody is getting back up on their feet. You know, it gives us a little hope."

The seven singers are also part of the high school's band. Six of them are seniors and will be graduating in just a few weeks.