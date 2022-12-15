You might spend a lot of time picking out the perfect present for the holidays, but how many of them are actually life-changing?

A school in Minnesota gave out 12 gifts that will truly make a difference.

The Newgate School is a free, automotive mechanic school in Minneapolis that helps students train and improve their lives. They are passing out that good will to others.

They gave out cars to 12 single moms.

The free cars were donated by local dealerships and presented to the moms this week.

Each family was chosen through the Wheels for Women program at the school, which gives a car to a single mom every month. This was the third annual "12 Moms of Christmas".

The "gift" of a vehicle will help the moms get their children to school and activities as well as themselves to work and school. And this year, the trunks were filled with tons of presents for the families.

Destiny Hill got to drive home in her new car this week.

"I'm really happy. I've been kind of out of a car for a little over a year now. So it's really exciting. This is going to be able to help me get my kids in some sports," she said.

"To have them come here and see what they're getting, see the car, see the gifts inside. There's really no way to describe it, except it's absolutely incredible," said Tyla Pream, Wheels for Women coordinator.

Pream says she went through more than 100 applications to select these 12 moms.

Newgate School's "Wheels For Women" helps women in and around the Twin Cities by providing reliable transportation at no charge to women who qualify.