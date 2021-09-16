Most vending machines offer sodas or snacks. That's not the case in a machine at a school in Alaska, and this new kind of vending machine is a hit among students and teachers.
It's a vending machine that dispenses books for free!
Birchwood ABC Elementary School purchased an old machine from a vending company, then had it modified.
Workers made the shelves and slots wider so books fit inside, and they swapped out the coin collector so it would accept tokens.
Teachers give tokens to students on their birthday or half-birthday, and the kids get to head to the machine to pick out a new book to read.
The president of the school's PTA spearheaded the initiative.
"It got to my heart and I thought what a great thing to promote literacy for the students and maybe an excitement to want to get a book that they can keep and take home," said Heather Calcaterra, PTA president.
The PTA is filling the machine with books the group receives through the Scholastic Book Fair program.
The president says the group will also accept donations from the community as long as they are in new condition and age appropriate.
In the future, teachers will also hand out tokens to students to reward them for good grades and good behavior.