ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - A track and field event at a Berks County school gives kids of all abilities a chance to show off their skills.

The Schuylkill Valley School District held its sixth annual Special Track and Field Invitational.

More than 170 students participated. They came from six schools and the Berks County Intermediate Unit.

The students competed in the standing long jump, running long jump, shot put and softball throw. They also hit the track for relays and races.

Organizers say this is one of their favorite days of the school year because kids can forget about the challenges they face in the classroom or at home.

This gives them a chance to just be a kid and have fun with their classmates, friends, and teachers.

"Many of these students don't get to participate in regular PIAA sports for high schools as well as just the community sports, so this gives them a day where they forget about all of their challenges," said Dana Carter, special education teacher at Schuylkill Valley.

Everyone who participated got to take a lap around the track during opening ceremonies and they earned ribbons that they could wear the rest of the day at their school.

The message at the invitational is "believe in us because we can achieve, too."